Comparison of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 79.76 N/A -1.66 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.93 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

9.1 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 137.15% and an $18 average price target. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 1,303.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Kindred Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 10.9%. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.