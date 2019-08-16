Comparison of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 73.25 N/A -1.66 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.18 N/A -4.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.31, and a 191.39% upside potential. On the other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 20.69% and its consensus price target is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Kindred Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Capricor Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 5.1% respectively. About 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.