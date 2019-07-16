Comparison of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.68 N/A 0.49 37.03 SITE Centers Corp. 13 3.93 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. SITE Centers Corp.’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kimco Realty Corporation and SITE Centers Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 SITE Centers Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Kimco Realty Corporation has a consensus target price of $20.5, and a 12.02% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.7% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.8% of SITE Centers Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Kimco Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimco Realty Corporation 0.67% 1.23% 1.68% 11.24% 26.82% 23.62% SITE Centers Corp. 2.96% 1.61% 4.91% 15.74% 13.78% 25.56%

For the past year Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than SITE Centers Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kimco Realty Corporation beats SITE Centers Corp.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.