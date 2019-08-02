Comparison of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty Corporation 18 7.03 N/A 0.49 39.28 Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.42 N/A 1.70 39.33

Demonstrates Kimco Realty Corporation and Regency Centers Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Regency Centers Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kimco Realty Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Kimco Realty Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Regency Centers Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9% Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Kimco Realty Corporation is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regency Centers Corporation’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation and Regency Centers Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Regency Centers Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kimco Realty Corporation is $19.83, with potential upside of 3.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Regency Centers Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Regency Centers Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13% Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67%

For the past year Kimco Realty Corporation was more bullish than Regency Centers Corporation.

Summary

Regency Centers Corporation beats Kimco Realty Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.