Comparison of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.70 N/A 0.49 39.28 Realty Income Corporation 71 16.65 N/A 1.33 52.12

In table 1 we can see Kimco Realty Corporation and Realty Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Realty Income Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kimco Realty Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kimco Realty Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Realty Income Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kimco Realty Corporation and Realty Income Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9% Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.61 beta means Kimco Realty Corporation’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Realty Income Corporation’s 88.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kimco Realty Corporation and Realty Income Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Realty Income Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 6.09% for Kimco Realty Corporation with average target price of $19.5. Competitively the average target price of Realty Income Corporation is $75, which is potential 1.61% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kimco Realty Corporation appears more favorable than Realty Income Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Realty Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Realty Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13% Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79%

For the past year Kimco Realty Corporation was more bullish than Realty Income Corporation.

Summary

Realty Income Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Kimco Realty Corporation.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.