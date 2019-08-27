Comparison of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

As REIT – Retail businesses, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.76 N/A 0.49 39.28 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.39 N/A 0.14 20.44

Demonstrates Kimco Realty Corporation and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kimco Realty Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Kimco Realty Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Cedar Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kimco Realty Corporation and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Kimco Realty Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Kimco Realty Corporation and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The average price target of Kimco Realty Corporation is $19.5, with potential upside of 6.09%. Competitively Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential downside of -11.89%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kimco Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kimco Realty Corporation and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 96% respectively. About 2.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46%

For the past year Kimco Realty Corporation has 31.13% stronger performance while Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has -11.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Kimco Realty Corporation beats Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.