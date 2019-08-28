Comparison of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)

Both Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) and AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) compete on a level playing field in the Personal Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark Corporation 129 2.64 N/A 5.29 25.64 AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark Corporation 0.00% -797.8% 12.1% AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Kimberly-Clark Corporation and AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark Corporation 2 2 2 2.33 AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -6.24% and an $132.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kimberly-Clark Corporation and AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 25.41% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 0.74% 0.17% 8.11% 25.75% 25.59% 19.05% AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -1.63% -1.01% -2.21% 11.39% -3.22% 26.05%

For the past year Kimberly-Clark Corporation has weaker performance than AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kimberly-Clark Corporation beats AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and Jackson Safety brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce. It also sells products for away-from-home use through distributors and directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.