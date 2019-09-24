Comparison of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 16 7.09 N/A -0.37 0.00 Ring Energy Inc. 4 0.82 N/A 0.23 10.89

Table 1 demonstrates Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Ring Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -2.9% -1.2% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. Its rival Ring Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Ring Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67 Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.3% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 82.2% of Ring Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ring Energy Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.31% -0.31% -2.73% -3.89% -27.38% 18.19% Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77%

For the past year Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 18.19% stronger performance while Ring Energy Inc. has -51.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats Ring Energy Inc.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.