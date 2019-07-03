Comparison of Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics Inc. 16 0.35 N/A 1.63 9.55 Methode Electronics Inc. 27 1.04 N/A 2.61 10.86

In table 1 we can see Kimball Electronics Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Methode Electronics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kimball Electronics Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kimball Electronics Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Methode Electronics Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kimball Electronics Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.4% Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Kimball Electronics Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. From a competition point of view, Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kimball Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Methode Electronics Inc. are 2.5 and 1.8 respectively. Methode Electronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kimball Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kimball Electronics Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Methode Electronics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 average target price and a 52.75% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Kimball Electronics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of Methode Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kimball Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball Electronics Inc. -0.38% -2.13% -4.99% -12.94% -12.55% 0.77% Methode Electronics Inc. -2.21% -4.1% 2.94% -4.06% -32.14% 21.64%

For the past year Kimball Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Methode Electronics Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Methode Electronics Inc. beats Kimball Electronics Inc.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.