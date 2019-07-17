Comparison of Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

This is a contrast between Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Office and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty Corporation 74 10.09 N/A 2.55 30.29 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.63 N/A 0.22 124.12

Table 1 highlights Kilroy Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kilroy Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 3.4% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 1.6% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Kilroy Realty Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kilroy Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00

Kilroy Realty Corporation has an average target price of $81.5, and a 6.54% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is $28.5, which is potential 2.59% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kilroy Realty Corporation seems more appealing than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kilroy Realty Corporation and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.8%. About 1.9% of Kilroy Realty Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kilroy Realty Corporation 1.08% 0.04% 5.2% 8.98% 3.94% 22.6% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -0.58% -4.22% 5.99% -4.19% -3.92% 19.26%

For the past year Kilroy Realty Corporation has stronger performance than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Kilroy Realty Corporation beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.