Comparison of Kforce Inc. (KFRC) and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) compete with each other in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce Inc. 35 0.57 N/A 2.25 15.14 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 2 0.04 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kforce Inc. and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 19% Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0.00% 697.6% -6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kforce Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kforce Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Kforce Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Kforce Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% are Kforce Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5% are Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kforce Inc. -8.85% -2.57% -2.4% 4.96% -7.99% 10.25% Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -1.84% -1.74% -11.6% -29.2% -33.33% 4.58%

For the past year Kforce Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kforce Inc. beats Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily consisting of financial services, and healthcare and government sectors. The GS segment provides services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. This segment offers integrated business solutions to its customers in areas, such as information technology, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, accounting, and other areas. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.