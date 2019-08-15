Comparison of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

21.8 and 21.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 217.12% and an $15 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 226.63% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.