Comparison of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 329.80%. Competitively the average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 111.67% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.