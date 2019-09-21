Comparison of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

21.8 and 21.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 324.93% at a $15 average price target. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s average price target is $3.67, while its potential upside is 156.64%. The results provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Geron Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.