Comparison of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We are comparing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.02 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a 367.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 70.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 84.5%. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.