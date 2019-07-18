Comparison of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

32.9 and 32.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.