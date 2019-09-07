Comparison of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies Inc. 87 4.24 N/A 1.27 70.32 Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 52.16 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Keysight Technologies Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 4.6% Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1%

Risk and Volatility

Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Keysight Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.5. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keysight Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 3.52% at a $101.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Keysight Technologies Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 14.2%. 0.5% are Keysight Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keysight Technologies Inc. -4.47% -3.57% 4.26% 22.13% 55.8% 44.2% Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75%

For the past year Keysight Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Keysight Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aethlon Medical Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.