Comparison of KeyCorp (KEY) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp 17 2.93 N/A 1.67 10.99 Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.85 N/A 2.97 10.01

Table 1 demonstrates KeyCorp and Fifth Third Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. KeyCorp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.24 beta means KeyCorp’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

KeyCorp and Fifth Third Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38

KeyCorp has a 4.95% upside potential and an average price target of $18.67. Fifth Third Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $31.75 average price target and a 14.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fifth Third Bancorp looks more robust than KeyCorp as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KeyCorp and Fifth Third Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 84.6%. Insiders held 0.5% of KeyCorp shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29% Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18%

For the past year KeyCorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats KeyCorp on 9 of the 11 factors.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.