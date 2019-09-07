Comparison of Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Since Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -4.30 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.41 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Key Energy Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Key Energy Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Key Energy Services Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival USA Compression Partners LP is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. USA Compression Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Key Energy Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of USA Compression Partners LP is $18, which is potential 14.58% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares and 37.8% of USA Compression Partners LP shares. Key Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34% USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc. has stronger performance than USA Compression Partners LP

Summary

USA Compression Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Key Energy Services Inc.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.