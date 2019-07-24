Comparison of Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.14 N/A -4.30 0.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.72 N/A 0.22 35.75

Table 1 highlights Key Energy Services Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Key Energy Services Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Key Energy Services Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Key Energy Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.88, and a 14.79% upside potential. On the other hand, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s potential upside is 16.55% and its average price target is $10. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. seems more appealing than Key Energy Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Key Energy Services Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.8%. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Key Energy Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -12.88% -6.74% 62.24% -62.14% -81.05% 53.62% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc. was more bullish than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats Key Energy Services Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.