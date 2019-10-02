Comparison of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

We are contrasting Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 27 1.43 261.20M 0.49 57.55 PepsiCo Inc. 135 6.89 1.39B 8.44 15.14

Table 1 demonstrates Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and PepsiCo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PepsiCo Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 955,376,737.38% 0% 0% PepsiCo Inc. 1,031,157,270.03% 96.7% 17%

Volatility & Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. PepsiCo Inc.’s 0.6 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, PepsiCo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. PepsiCo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 PepsiCo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.21% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. with consensus price target of $31.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 73.8% respectively. Insiders held 13.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of PepsiCo Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.37% -4.55% -1.16% 5.87% 17.3% 9.75% PepsiCo Inc. -1.08% -3.08% 0.45% 15.33% 11.94% 15.69%

For the past year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was less bullish than PepsiCo Inc.

Summary

PepsiCo Inc. beats Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Mist Twst, and Mug brands; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and juices. The companyÂ’s Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Doritos, Cheetos, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Emperador, Saladitas, Sabritas, LayÂ’s, Rosquinhas Mabel, and Tostitos brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Gatorade, Toddy, Mirinda, Manzanita Sol, H2oh!, and Diet Pepsi brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Walkers, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Pepsi Max, Mirinda, Diet Pepsi, and Tropicana brands; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Chudo, Agusha, and Domik v Derevne brands. The companyÂ’s Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, and Tropicana brands; and tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.