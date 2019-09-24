Comparison of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.27 N/A 0.06 120.63 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 17 5.71 N/A 1.05 17.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Prudential Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is presently more expensive than Prudential Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Prudential Bancorp Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 40.2% respectively. About 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Prudential Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.