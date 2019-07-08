Comparison of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) and HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) and HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 3.81 N/A 1.02 20.88 HFF Inc. 44 2.74 N/A 3.14 14.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and HFF Inc. HFF Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than HFF Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and HFF Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2% HFF Inc. 0.00% 41.6% 12.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HFF Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares and 88.6% of HFF Inc. shares. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.7% of HFF Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. -2.56% -3.23% 3.05% 9.92% 7.2% 17.12% HFF Inc. -1.39% -6% 4.38% 22.78% 38.2% 40.7%

For the past year Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than HFF Inc.

Summary

HFF Inc. beats Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

HFF, Inc. provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. It offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land. The company also provides investment sales services to commercial real estate owners; and equity placement and private equity alternatives and solutions, as well as assists clients in the sale of their commercial real estate debt note portfolios. In addition, it offers private equity, investment banking, and advisory services, including equity capital to establish joint ventures relating to identified properties or properties to be acquired by a fund sponsor; private placements of preferred securities; entity-level advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, management buyouts, and recapitalizations and restructurings; and institutional marketing and fund-raising for public and private commercial real estate companies. Further, the company provides commercial loan servicing to life insurance companies. HFF, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. HFF, Inc. is a subsidiary of HFF Holdings, LLC.