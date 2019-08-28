Comparison of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 119.64 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has KemPharm Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 36.8 Current Ratio and a 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 33.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has stronger performance than Vical Incorporated

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.