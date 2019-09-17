Comparison of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 92 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

KemPharm Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.05, while its potential upside is 20.69%. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 63.81%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.