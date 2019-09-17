Comparison of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|92
|2.30
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.33 beta indicates that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.
Liquidity
1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
KemPharm Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.05, while its potential upside is 20.69%. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 63.81%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.
Summary
United Therapeutics Corporation beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
