Comparison of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

This is a contrast between KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KemPharm Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $78.17 average target price and a 102.25% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 11.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.