Comparison of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 has KemPharm Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 2.04%. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 4 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.