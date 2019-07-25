Comparison of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

We will be comparing the differences between KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 11.27 N/A 3.10 63.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of KemPharm Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

KemPharm Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 4.3 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $250, while its potential upside is 19.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.3% and 95%. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.43%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.