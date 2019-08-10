Comparison of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 83 1.25 N/A 4.96 17.75 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.62 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Kemper Corporation is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kemper Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kemper Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.13% and an $82 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Kemper Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Kemper Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.4% are Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year Kemper Corporation was more bullish than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.