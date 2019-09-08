Comparison of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Both Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 83 0.98 N/A 4.96 17.75 Amerisafe Inc. 62 3.53 N/A 3.88 16.77

In table 1 we can see Kemper Corporation and Amerisafe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Amerisafe Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kemper Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Kemper Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Amerisafe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Kemper Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.17. From a competition point of view, Amerisafe Inc. has a 0.49 beta which is 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kemper Corporation and Amerisafe Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 0%. Kemper Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Amerisafe Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76%

For the past year Kemper Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Amerisafe Inc.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats Amerisafe Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.