Comparison of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

This is a contrast between Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial Corp. 13 6.96 N/A 0.43 31.41 Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 5.08 N/A 1.30 15.48

Table 1 highlights Kearny Financial Corp. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kearny Financial Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kearny Financial Corp. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 3.4% 0.6% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.46 beta means Kearny Financial Corp.’s volatility is 54.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kearny Financial Corp. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kearny Financial Corp.’s downside potential is -4.80% at a $12.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Kearny Financial Corp. shares and 83.1% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Kearny Financial Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85%

For the past year Kearny Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dime Community Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Dime Community Bancshares Inc. beats Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.