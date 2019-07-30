Comparison of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial Corp. 13 7.39 N/A 0.43 32.00 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.28 N/A 1.07 14.04

Table 1 highlights Kearny Financial Corp. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Kearny Financial Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Brookline Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kearny Financial Corp. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 2.2% 0.4% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Kearny Financial Corp.’s 0.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kearny Financial Corp. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kearny Financial Corp. is $12.5, with potential downside of -9.16%. Competitively Brookline Bancorp Inc. has an average target price of $15.5, with potential upside of 6.90%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Brookline Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than Kearny Financial Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kearny Financial Corp. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 78.3% respectively. About 0.9% of Kearny Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kearny Financial Corp. -1.95% 2.56% 3.34% 3.58% -1.71% 6.08% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -2.71% 1.82% -4.44% 0.87% -11.35% 9.04%

For the past year Kearny Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats Kearny Financial Corp. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.