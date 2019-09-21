Comparison of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

Since KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 6 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.