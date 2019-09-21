Comparison of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

Since KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 6 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.