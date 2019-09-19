Comparison of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights KBL Merger Corp. IV and HL Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KBL Merger Corp. IV and HL Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.