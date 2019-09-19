Comparison of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights KBL Merger Corp. IV and HL Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides KBL Merger Corp. IV and HL Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than HL Acquisition Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.