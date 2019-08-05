Comparison of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

We will be comparing the differences between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders are 33.36%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
