Comparison of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

We will be comparing the differences between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders are 33.36%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.