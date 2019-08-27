Comparison of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats South Mountain Merger Corp.
