Comparison of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and South Mountain Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats South Mountain Merger Corp.