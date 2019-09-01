Comparison of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.