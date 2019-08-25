Comparison of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.