Comparison of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.46 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 highlights Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.5 average target price and a 63.24% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.