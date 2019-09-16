Comparison of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 9.22 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 25.5%. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.