Comparison of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 24.62 N/A -3.44 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.30 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 154.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.44% and an $14.71 consensus price target. On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 274.05% and its consensus price target is $26.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 75.6% respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.