Comparison of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.37 N/A -3.44 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 10.94 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 69.08% at a $14.71 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 61.4% respectively. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.