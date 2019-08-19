Comparison of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.64 N/A -3.44 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.18% and an $14.71 average price target. Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $12.6, with potential upside of 819.71%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 99.2% respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.