Comparison of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 67.67 N/A -3.44 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.33% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).