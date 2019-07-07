Comparison of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 26.17 N/A -3.13 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.43, while its potential upside is 52.44%. Competitively the consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 79.10% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 82.8% respectively. About 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.