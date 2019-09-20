Comparison of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We are comparing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 28.64 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 250.07% and its average price target is $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.