Comparison of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 233.30 N/A -7.08 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Its competitor Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.