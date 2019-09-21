Comparison of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.