Comparison of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Liquidity
39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 190.07% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.
