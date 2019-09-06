Comparison of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 190.07% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.