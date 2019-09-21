Comparison of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.